Jeev Milkha Singh's Stunning Birdie Streak Puts Him in Contention at Costa Navarino Legends Tour

In a thrilling display of skill and composure, India's Jeev Milkha Singh delivered an exceptional finish in the opening round of the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy, recording five birdies in the final six holes. Singh, who was 1-over after 12 holes, closed out the day with a 4-under 68, securing a tied 13th position.

Singh's remarkable comeback was witnessed alongside the stellar performances of first-round leader Robert Coles, who shot an incredible 11-under 61, and Australia's Scott Hend, who matched this fierce competition with an equally impressive round of 60. Coles' round included nine birdies and an eagle, while Hend bounced back from an early bogey with two eagles and eight birdies.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa achieved a round of 69, featuring seven birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey on the Par-5 15th, placing him tied for 17th. This event marks the third tournament on the Legends Tour, which showcases the talents of players over the age of 50.

