Left Menu

Jerry West: The Legacy of 'Mr. Clutch'

Jerry West, one of the greatest basketball players, whose silhouette inspired the NBA's logo, has passed away at 86. Known as 'Mr. Clutch,' he made a significant impact in over 60 years in the league. The Los Angeles Clippers confirmed his peaceful passing, with his wife Karen by his side.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:37 IST
Jerry West: The Legacy of 'Mr. Clutch'

Jerry West, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time whose silhouette was the inspiration for the National Basketball Association's logo, has died at the age of 86. The Los Angeles Clippers, where he was an executive, confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying the 14-times NBA all-star passed away peacefully with his wife Karen by his side.

"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an all-star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments.

"He was the league's first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname 'Mr. Clutch'." West led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals but only once hoisted the championship trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024