USGA Mulls Direct U.S. Open Pathway for Top LIV Golfers

The United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday it will consider creating a direct route into the U.S. Open for well-performing LIV Golf players in a bid to ensure the world's best players compete against each other. While LIV Golf players are eligible to compete in golf's four majors, there is no direct pathway for them into the blue-riband events, which means qualification is more difficult for those without previously existing exemptions.

USGA Chief Executive Mike Whan, speaking on Wednesday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina ahead of this week's U.S. Open, said the topic of a direct pathway would be discussed. "We're going to talk about it this off-season, whether or not there needs to be a path to somebody or somebodies that are performing really well on LIV that can get a chance to play in that way," Whan told reporters.

"I think we are serious about that. Exactly what that looks like and how that'll curtail, I'm not just being coy; we haven't done that yet." Many LIV Golf players have been fighting an uphill battle with regards to accessing the majors since their circuit does not receive Official World Golf Ranking points, which play a key role in determining entry into the majors.

But Whan was also quick to point out that the U.S. Open is a meritocracy and that anyone not already exempt can sign up to compete for a spot in the 156-player field through qualifying events. "There is no out-of-bounds stakes on our field criteria. In other words, this major is probably different than some others, you can get in. It's not a closed field," said Whan.

"It doesn't require a committee or an invitation. If you want to play in this field you've got an opportunity to play in this field, and we're proud of that." There were 13 LIV players in this year's U.S. Open starting field prior to former champion and world number eight Jon Rahm's withdrawal on Tuesday due to a toe infection.

Ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf event in June 2022, the USGA cleared the way for exempt players on that circuit to compete in that year's U.S. Open, saying it would be unfair to deny entry to those who had earned a spot. And now the golf world is awaiting news from the PGA Tour and Saudi backers of LIV Golf regarding a potential deal that would bring the fractured sport back together.

"We've always felt like for the last maybe year and a half that we're always three months away from kind of understanding what the new structure is going to look like," said Whan. "So before we kind of react, what is LIV going to be, what's the PGA Tour. So we always kind of felt like we're just about to know that answer, so let's figure that out.

"Now I think the reason we're being more vocal about looking at that for next year is maybe this is the new world order, and if that's the case, we wanted to take a look at that."

