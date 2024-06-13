India's Nerve-Wracking Victory on Challenging Pitch: A Closer Look

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted on Wednesday that playing on the newly-laid drop-in pitch at Nassau County ground was a difficult task, but perseverance led to victories in all three matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In a gripping contest, India chased down 111/3 in response to the USA's 110/8, with standout performances from Arshdeep Singh (4/9), Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out), and Shivam Dube (31). Rohit praised the team for holding their nerve and commended Suryakumar and Dube for their maturity.

Rohit emphasized the relief of making it to the Super Eight, noting the challenge posed by the pitch and the crucial roles played by bowlers, particularly Arshdeep. The skipper also acknowledged the contribution of seamers and the promising progress of USA cricketers. USA's stand-in skipper Aaron Jones reflected on the close match and expressed optimism for their future games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)