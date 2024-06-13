Left Menu

India's Nerve-Wracking Victory on Challenging Pitch: A Closer Look

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted it was tough playing on a two-paced pitch at Nassau County ground in the T20 World Cup. India successfully chased 111/3 against USA's 110/8. Key performers included Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube. The win led India to the Super Eight stage.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:15 IST
Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted on Wednesday that playing on the newly-laid drop-in pitch at Nassau County ground was a difficult task, but perseverance led to victories in all three matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In a gripping contest, India chased down 111/3 in response to the USA's 110/8, with standout performances from Arshdeep Singh (4/9), Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out), and Shivam Dube (31). Rohit praised the team for holding their nerve and commended Suryakumar and Dube for their maturity.

Rohit emphasized the relief of making it to the Super Eight, noting the challenge posed by the pitch and the crucial roles played by bowlers, particularly Arshdeep. The skipper also acknowledged the contribution of seamers and the promising progress of USA cricketers. USA's stand-in skipper Aaron Jones reflected on the close match and expressed optimism for their future games.

