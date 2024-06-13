Left Menu

Sprinter Trayvon Bromell Misses Olympic Trials Due to Injury

Trayvon Bromell, twice world championship 100 meters bronze medalist, will miss the U.S. Olympic trials due to an adductor injury. Despite past achievements and overcoming a significant Achilles injury, the 28-year-old sprinter faces another setback. Bromell expressed determination to return stronger in future competitions.

Updated: 13-06-2024 00:53 IST
Twice world championship 100 metres bronze medallist Trayvon Bromell will not compete in the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials due to an injury, the sprinter said on Wednesday. Bromell won the United States qualifying event in 2021 and was a hot favourite at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games but failed to make the final. He earned redemption with a podium finish at the world championships in Eugene two years ago, after finishing third at the 2015 worlds.

"Hate that I have to miss it but I have to listen to my body," he wrote on Instagram. "We will all be tested in life. Grateful God continues to give me the strength to fight. I will not give up!" His agent told Citius Mag that Bromell suffered an adductor injury in May in Savona and hoped to be competing again in a few weeks.

The timeline to recovery shatters any hope the 28-year-old had of reaching the Paris Games in a career riddled with injuries. He was carted off the track at the 2016 Rio Olympics with a torn Achilles, missing two years of competition on a long road to recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

