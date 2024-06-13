Left Menu

West Indies Triumph Over New Zealand to Secure Super Eight Spot

West Indies advanced to the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup with a 13-run victory over New Zealand. Despite a rough start, Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 68 helped them post 149-9. New Zealand fell short, scoring only 136-9. Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie shined with the ball for the West Indies.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 09:51 IST
West Indies Triumph Over New Zealand to Secure Super Eight Spot
AI Generated Representative Image

T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies sailed into the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Wednesday with a 13-run victory against New Zealand, who look to be heading for an early exit after their second successive defeat in Group C. Put into bat, twice champions West Indies slumped to 30-5 and then 76-7 but Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 68, which included six sixes, to help his side to a strong 149-9 in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far.

Glenn Phillips made 40 but New Zealand never really got going in their chase and managed only 136-9 to stay rooted to the bottom of the group. Alzarri Joseph (4-19) and Gudakesh Motie (3-25) impressed with the ball for West Indies, who lead the group with six points from three matches.

Afghanistan look primed to claim the second Super Eight place from the group having won both their matches so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024