Striker Joshua Zirkzee Joins Netherlands Squad for Euro 2024 After Injury Scare

Striker Joshua Zirkzee, 23, has been added to the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024 after recovering from an injury. Initially ruled out, his recall comes after an injury scare involving another player. Zirkzee is expected to join the team on Thursday, just in time for their opening match against Poland.

Reuters | Wolfsburg | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:54 IST
Striker Joshua Zirkzee has been added to the Netherlands squad for the European Championship, only hours after coach Ronald Koeman said he did not feel the need to call up another player and fill his quota of 26 for the tournament in Germany. Zirkzee, 23, had been part of the Dutch pre-selection but fallen out of contention through injury.

But having recovered, he gets a reprieve after an injury scare at training on Wednesday when Brian Brobbey had to receive treatment on his hamstring after a clash with defender Matthijs de Ligt. Earlier in the day, Koeman had told a press conference he would not replace both Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners, who were ruled out on Monday through injury.

Instead he called up only Ian Maatsen, leaving the Dutch one short of the maximum 26 players for the tournament. The uncapped Zirkzee is expected to join up with the squad on Thursday, the Dutch football association said.

He has yet to win a senior cap but his performances in Serie A at Bologna this season have seen him linked with a possible move to several of Europe's top clubs. The Dutch open their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland in Hamburg on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

