Jennifer Valente Gears Up for Paris with U.S. Track Cycling Team

Olympic Omnium champion Jennifer Valente has been named to the U.S. track cycling team for the Paris Olympics. Valente, who won gold in Tokyo and has medaled in previous Games, will compete in multiple events. She will be joined by several teammates, including debutant Olivia Cummins, for the upcoming competition.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:45 IST
Olympic Omnium champion Jennifer Valente has been selected in the U.S. six-member track cycling team for the Paris Games, USA Cycling said on Thursday. The 29-year-old recovered from a late crash in the Omnium in Tokyo to win the United States' first women's track cycling gold medal and also took bronze in the team pursuit.

Valente, who won a silver medal in the team pursuit at Rio 2016, is set to ride in the team pursuit, Madison and Omnium events in Paris. "The Olympic Games have always been special to me, and this time around is just as captivating," Valente said on Thursday.

"The journey to Paris has been its own unique process with new challenges in this shortened quad. I'm thrilled to be lining up alongside longstanding team mates and some fresh faces." Valente will team up with Lily Williams, Chloe Dygert, Kristen Faulkner and debutant Olivia Cummins in the women's team pursuit. She will also partner Williams in the Madison.

Grant Koontz, in the men's Omnium, will be the only U.S. male in the track cycling events in Paris. Track cycling will take place from Aug. 5-11 at the National Velodrome in Paris.

