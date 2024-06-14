Seamus Coleman's One-Year Extension at Everton & Palace Signs Chadi Riad

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has inked a one-year contract extension, solidifying his future at Goodison Park for the anticipated final season at the historic venue. The 35-year-old right-back, who joined the Toffees in January 2009 from Sligo Rovers for a mere 60,000 pounds (USD 75,000), expressed his enthusiasm.

"It's such a big year coming up for the club — the massive history that we all have — and of course our last season at Goodison Park," Coleman said Friday in the Premier League club's announcement. "It's going to be a special and emotional season, and I'm over the moon that I'm going to be part of that." Coleman's contract was set to expire this summer, and his 422 appearances for Everton rank 13th all-time in club history.

Everton avoided relegation last season despite facing two separate points deductions for breaching Premier League spending rules. Ownership questions linger after a proposed takeover by American investment firm 777 Partners collapsed this month. The club is due to move into its new waterfront stadium for the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace made headlines by signing 20-year-old Chadi Riad to a five-year contract on Friday, following an impressive season on loan with Real Betis from Barcelona. The Morocco defender, who turns 21 on Monday, made 30 appearances last season for the Seville club. Riad highlighted his hopes to grow alongside the club's young talent.

"The club has high-level players who are young, and I have come here to follow their same trajectory, to grow as they have grown," Riad stated in the team's announcement. Born in Spain, Riad made his Morocco debut in January and scored his first international goal against the Republic of Congo this week. The signing is seen as a strategic move by Palace to safeguard their defense amid rumors of centre-back Marc Guehi's potential move to a bigger club. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed.

