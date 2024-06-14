Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Storms Into Perugia Challenger Semi-Finals

Sumit Nagal continued his impressive form, advancing to the Perugia Challenger semi-finals. The sixth-seeded Indian defeated Poland's unseeded Maks Kasnikowski in the quarterfinals, securing his eighth consecutive win. Nagal, who recently won the Heilbronn Challenger, is set to face either Bernabé Zapata Miralles or Laslo Djere in the semi-final.

PTI | Perugia | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:52 IST
Sumit Nagal has maintained his exceptional form, advancing to the semi-finals of the Perugia Challenger on Friday. The sixth-seeded Indian player triumphed over unseeded Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in a straight-sets victory, 6-4, 7-5, marking his eighth straight win since the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany.

In Saturday's semi-final, Nagal is set to compete against the winner of the quarterfinal match between unseeded Bernabé Zapata Miralles of Spain and second seed Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Prior to this, Nagal had secured victories against unseeded Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Alessandro Giannessi of Italy in the pre-quarterfinal. This winning streak follows his recent Heilbronn Challenger title, adding to his earlier Chennai Challenger victory this season. Nagal's performance has earned him a current ATP Singles Ranking of 77, guaranteeing his spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

