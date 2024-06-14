Left Menu

USA Advances to Super Eight Despite Rain-Out Against Ireland

The United States' T20 World Cup match against Ireland got washed out due to heavy rain, securing the U.S.'s place in the Super Eight stage. Despite intermittent inspections, the umpires called off the game. India leads the group, with the U.S. and Pakistan following.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:11 IST
USA Advances to Super Eight Despite Rain-Out Against Ireland
AI Generated Representative Image

The United States' T20 World Cup group match against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida was washed out on Friday, ensuring the co-hosts' progress to the Super Eight knockout stage at the expense of former champions Pakistan. Unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding, resulted in a wet outfield when the teams arrived. Although the rain stopped in the morning, umpires called off the game when it returned after several inspections.

India top the group with six points while the U.S. are second with five points, which means third-placed Pakistan (two points) cannot finish in the top two even if they beat Ireland on Sunday in their final group game. Only the top two teams from the four groups advance to the Super Eight. The U.S. beat Canada in the tournament opener before stunning Pakistan in a match that went to a Super Over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

