Left Menu

HS Prannoy's quarterfinal loss ends India's Australian Open campaign

Prannoy, the world number 10 shuttler, lost to Japan's Kodai Naraoka, the world number sixth by 21-19, 21-13 in two straight games in an hour, as per Olympics.com.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:36 IST
HS Prannoy's quarterfinal loss ends India's Australian Open campaign
Prannoy HS. (Photo- Prannoy HS X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's campaign at the Australian Open came to an end following HS Prannoy's elimination in the quarterfinals in Sydney on Friday. Prannoy, the world number 10 shuttler, lost to Japan's Kodai Naraoka, the world number sixth by 21-19, 21-13 in two straight games in an hour, as per Olympics.com.

The bronze medalist in the World Championships last year was put on the backfoot during the first game, but showed immense fight and resilience to go into the mid-game break trailing by just one point. Following the restart, Kodai regained his momentum and secured six successive points, From then on, the Japanese did not look back and overcame a patchy Prannoy easily in the second game, despite some long rallies and the Indian initially holding a lead. This is Prannoy's sixth loss to Kodai in seven matches. Prannoy's only victory against the Japanese came last year during the Indonesia Open.

Earlier in this Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 500 tournament, Prannoy had defeated world number 53, Misha Zilberman of Israel to make it to his first quarterfinal since January's India Open. In the other game, Sameer Verma, who had previously registered a stunning upset against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the pre-quarters, lost to Chinese Taipei's world No. 17 Lin Chun-Yi by 21-12, 21-13.

In the women's singles competition, Aakarshi Kashyap, the eighth-seeded, lost to Chinese Taipei's third-seeded Pai Yu-Po 21-17, 21-12. In the mixed doubles event, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy lost to world No. 5 Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of the People's Republic of China 21-12, 21-14.

Indian badminton players will be next in action during the US Open BWF Super 300 tournament starting on June 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024