Legends Intercontinental T-20 set to enthrall cricket fans in USA

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosts, the USA scripted history by qualifying for the Super 8, Legends Intercontinental T20 (LIT20), scheduled to be held at Moosa Stadium in Texas from August 16 to 28, announced a partnership with Fan Controlled Cricket (FCC) to amplify cricket fever in the USA and across the globe on Saturday. Cricket experienced rapid growth in the USA, driven by increasing participation and viewership over the past few years. The success of the USA cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup has ignited a new wave of enthusiasm and interest among cricket fans in the country.

The collaboration between Brosid Sports LLC-owned LIT20 and FCC will aim to boost cricket's craze in the USA by connecting the passionate fans with seven participating teams: Indo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans-Tasman Titans, African Lions, and Caribbean Vikings. Fan Controlled Cricket will provide LIT20 with innovative digital fan engagement activities, including player-based video games, to attract a global fanbase. Speaking about the partnership, Saurabh Bhambri, Director, Brosid Sports LLC, said, "With the USA team performing exceptionally well in the ongoing T20 World Cup, we believe the USA is a highly promising cricket market. The world is keenly following developments at LIT20, and this landmark partnership with Fan Controlled Cricket will help us reach millions of passionate cricket fans in the USA and worldwide. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with FCC as we bring a new era to modern-day cricket."

Bhavik Kothari, Chief Advisor, Fan Controlled Cricket (FCC), added, "These are exciting times for the USA with cricket taking centre stage. We are delighted to join hands with LIT20, where legendary cricketers will participate. With our innovative digital fan engagement initiatives, we will ensure LIT20 achieves significant reach and cultivates a great fanbase across the globe. We look forward to the inaugural season of LIT20 in Texas." The league, featuring legendary stars like Graeme Swann, TM Dilshan, and Liam Plunkett, among others from various continents, is scheduled to take place from August 16 to 28, 2024, at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA.

It will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams at the end of the league stage advancing to the knockout stage. A total of 24 exhilarating matches will be played, with each day featuring double-headers. (ANI)

