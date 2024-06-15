Muhammed Nemil extends contract with FC Goa

Midfielder Muhammed Nemil has extended his stay at FC Goa for three more years, the club announced on Saturday. Nemil joined the ISL club in 2020 before being sent to FE Grama in Spain for a season-long loan. The Indian player made his senior professional debut there in the Tercera División (Fourth Division), failing to score in his lone match.

Upon signing the fresh contract, Nemil said, "I'm absolutely delighted to continue my journey with FC Goa. This Club has become my second home, and I am excited about the future and what we can achieve together.'' ''We had a fruitful season last time, finishing third in the ISL League stage and reaching the Durand Cup and the ISL Cup semifinals and we want to create a bigger impact this time," he added.

Nemil made his ISL debut with the Gaurs in 2021, and to date, he has scored seven goals in 26 appearances.

His only title achievement is the Durand Cup that year, when Goa beat Mohammedan SC 1-0 in the final. Nemil netted four goals in the event, along with two assists.

The Gaurs' head coach, Manolo Marquez, expressed his delight at working a few more seasons with the 22-year-old.

"There is no doubt that Nemil is an exceptionally talented player. His ability to play with both feet and his powerful shots make him a significant asset.

"The challenge for him now is to maintain consistency. But we believe in his potential to be a decisive player for us in the coming seasons. This extension reflects our confidence in his abilities and our vision for success and trophies," said the Spaniard.

