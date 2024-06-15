Left Menu

India''s T20 WC match Canada abandoned due to wet outfield

The T20 World Cup match between India and Canada was on abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield here on Saturday. The umpires decided to abandon the match after an inspection at 11.30 AM local time (9 PM IST). Earlier there were initial inspection held at 10 AM local time (7.30 PM IST) and 10.30 AM local time (8 PM IST). India had already qualified for the Super Eight from Group A with three wins from as many matches before this game. Canada were already eliminated before this game.

