Left Menu

T20 WC: England put to bat in do-or-die clash against Namibia

After rain intervened and reduced the game to an 11-over-per-side affair, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to field against England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 08:55 IST
T20 WC: England put to bat in do-or-die clash against Namibia
England team members (Photo: ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua and Barbuda

After rain intervened and reduced the game to an 11-over-per-side affair, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to field against England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. It is a do-or-die clash for England as they keep their hopes of making it into the Super 8 alive. They need to win their game and hope that Australia defeat Scotland which would guarantee their spot in the next round.

England need to win this game. If rain comes back and the game gets abandoned then they will get a single point. It will take their overall tally to 4 which would be less than Scotland and the Scottish side will automatically qualify for the Super 8 stage. Scotland captain Gerhard Erasmus said after winning the toss, "We are gonna have a bowl. Pretty easy one in a shortened game, try to know what the opposition have on the board. We've got one change. Kotze comes in. Gotta compete."

England captain Jos Buttler said during the time of the toss, "It's been frustrating, but delighted to get a game on. We would have done the same. We have two changes. Mark Wood and Will Jacks miss out. Sam Curran and Chris Jordan come in. We need to adapt to the conditions. That's why we have made the changes. Every team is dangerous, especially in these shortened games." Namibia (Playing XI): Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024