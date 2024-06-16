T20 WC: England put to bat in do-or-die clash against Namibia

After rain intervened and reduced the game to an 11-over-per-side affair, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to field against England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. It is a do-or-die clash for England as they keep their hopes of making it into the Super 8 alive. They need to win their game and hope that Australia defeat Scotland which would guarantee their spot in the next round.

England need to win this game. If rain comes back and the game gets abandoned then they will get a single point. It will take their overall tally to 4 which would be less than Scotland and the Scottish side will automatically qualify for the Super 8 stage. Scotland captain Gerhard Erasmus said after winning the toss, "We are gonna have a bowl. Pretty easy one in a shortened game, try to know what the opposition have on the board. We've got one change. Kotze comes in. Gotta compete."

England captain Jos Buttler said during the time of the toss, "It's been frustrating, but delighted to get a game on. We would have done the same. We have two changes. Mark Wood and Will Jacks miss out. Sam Curran and Chris Jordan come in. We need to adapt to the conditions. That's why we have made the changes. Every team is dangerous, especially in these shortened games." Namibia (Playing XI): Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)