Left Menu

Benavidez unanimously outpoints Gvozdyk for interim WBC light heavyweight belt

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 16-06-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 09:41 IST
Benavidez unanimously outpoints Gvozdyk for interim WBC light heavyweight belt

David Benavidez unanimously outpointed Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday night to win the interim WBC light heavyweight belt.

Don Trella scored the fight 119-109, Dave Moretti had it 117-111, and Zachary Young scored it 116-112.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), who said afterward he suffered a cut over his left eye during training camp and was fighting with torn tendon in his right hand, was making his light heavyweight debut.

Benavidez — at 27, 10 years younger than Gvozdyk (20-2) — didn't seem to be affected by moving up a weight class from super middleweight.

Benavidez controlled much of the fight, playing the role of aggressor, while keeping Gvozdyk backpedaling and playing defense.

Benavidez closed -500 at BetMGM Sportsbook, which means a bettor would have to wager $500 to win $100. The fight was the co-main event, Gervonta "Tank" Davis defending his WBA lightweight championship belt against Frank Martin.

Both fights were two of four championship bouts highlighting the 100th championship fight night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024