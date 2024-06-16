Sports Highlights: McGregor Injury, Ledecky's Olympic Quest, and More

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor says injury led to Chandler postponement

Conor McGregor said on Saturday an injury sustained while preparing for his fight against Michael Chandler in UFC 303 led him to postpone the bout, but he still wants the fight to happen. UFC President Dana White said on Thursday the Irishman would not fight in the main event of the June 29 card, with a rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka set to headline instead.

MLB roundup: Yanks' Alex Verdugo revisits Boston, homers in win

Alex Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs against his former team as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-1 on Friday. The Yankees became the first team in the majors to reach 50 wins this year. Verdugo contributed to all three of the Yankees' multi-run innings. He hit a two-run homer in the first, added an RBI double in a two-run fifth and chipped in a run-scoring single in a three-run ninth.

Swimming-Fire still burns for Ledecky as she makes fourth Olympics

When Katie Ledecky burst onto the swimming scene at 15 years old by winning gold at the London Olympics in 2012, she vowed to return to the sport's biggest stage to ensure no one thought it was a fluke. That idea seems laughable now but the seven-time gold medalist and greatest female swimmer of all time said she still has that mindset.

Golf-DeChambeau powers three clear at the U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau brushed off hip issues to move three shots clear at the top of the U.S. Open third round leaderboard on Saturday, setting up a potential mouth-watering showdown with world number three Rory McIlroy. On another steamy afternoon at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, DeChambeau recovered from an early bogey and troublesome hip that required treatment mid-round to return a three-under 67 to lead Frenchman Matthieu Pavon (69), Patrick Cantlay (70) and McIlroy (69) by three.

Swimming-Ledecky punches ticket to Paris Games, Walsh sets world record in Indy

Katie Ledecky qualified for her fourth Olympic Games and Gretchen Walsh set a world record on the opening night of the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming in Indianapolis on Saturday. As expected, seven-time gold medalist Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Oilers look to stave off elimination in Game 4 vs. Panthers

The Florida Panthers can raise their first Stanley Cup in team history with a win against the host Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Saturday night. The Panthers didn't come close in their previous two Stanley Cup final appearances, getting swept by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

Golf-Woods exits US Open, says it 'may or may not be' his last

Fifteen-times major winner Tiger Woods said this could very well be his final U.S. Open, after carding a three-over-par 73 that left him at seven over for the week to miss the cut at Pinehurst on Friday. The former world number one has kept a limited competition schedule after a horrific 2021 car crash and was non-committal about whether he would tee it up in his national open again after missing the cut at last month's PGA Championship as well.

Olympics-Kipyegon targets double gold in Paris

Double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon said she is looking forward to a bright summer in Paris, where she will chase two gold medals, after winning the 1500m and 5000m at the Kenyan Olympics Trials in Nairobi. Despite not competing since September's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, the 30-year-old secured her ticket in both distances for the Paris Olympics with a season's best performance.

Luka Doncic, Mavs avert sweep with Game 4 blowout

DALLAS -- Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks avoided a sweep with a 122-84 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday. The series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday as the Celtics will look to close it out at home. However, Dallas showed life in extending the series after Boston was the dominant team while winning the first three games of the best-of-seven series.

Cricket-India's last group match against Canada washed out

India's T20 World Cup group match against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida was abandoned on Saturday, after rain left the Central Broward Park stadium with wet patches in the outfield. India progressed to the Super Eight stage as the top team in Group A with seven points from four matches. Canada, already eliminated, finished with three points.

