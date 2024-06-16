Left Menu

Adam Buksa Steps Up: Leading Poland's Attack Against the Netherlands

Adam Buksa, tasked with leading Poland's attack in the absence of Robert Lewandowski, faces a significant challenge against the Netherlands in the European Championship. With six goals in 18 appearances, Buksa must fill Lewandowski's shoes. Kacper Urbanski, 19, also makes his first start, adding to the team's youthful energy.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:48 IST
Unheralded Adam Buksa has been entrusted with leading Poland's attack in the absence of talisman Robert Lewandowski as they take on the Netherlands on Sunday in the opening Group D clash at the European Championship in Germany.

The 27-year-old Buksa has six goals in 18 appearances and has some tough boots to fill after Lewandowski, with 82 goals in 150 appearances for Poland, went off with a right thigh injury against Turkey in a friendly last Monday. Kacper Urbanski, 19, makes his first start for Poland on the attacking flank after only two appearances as a substitute, having won his first cap in the warm-up friendlies earlier this month.

The Dutch, hit by injuries in the midfield, will have the relatively inexperienced Tijjani Reijnders in a playmaking role with Joey Veerman behind him in the centre of their line-up but there were no surprises in coach Ronald Koeman's selection. Teams

Poland: Wojciech Szczęsny, Bartosz Salamon, Jan Bednarek, Piotr Zielinski (C), Taras Romanczuk, Jakub Kiwior, Adam Buksa, Przemysław Frankowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Kacper Urbanski. Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen, Virgil van Dijk (C), Nathan Ake, Stefan De Vrij, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders, Joey Veerman, Denzel Dumfries, Jerdy Schouten.

