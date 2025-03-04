Tijjani Reijnders Commits to AC Milan Until 2030

Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has committed his future to AC Milan by signing an extended contract that will keep him with the Serie A club until June 2030. This move effectively ends widespread speculation that he would transfer to Chelsea.

Reijnders, 26, originally joined the Italian giants in 2023 on a five-year deal. Since then, he has been a pivotal figure for Milan, contributing to the team with 90 appearances across all competitions and netting 16 goals.

AC Milan commended Reijnders for his consistent dynamism, quality, and passion for the club. The team, currently in ninth place, aims to break a three-match losing streak in the league with an upcoming visit to Lecce.

(With inputs from agencies.)