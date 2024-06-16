Pakistan's Pace Attack Dismantles Ireland in High-Octane T20 Clash

In a gripping T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday, Pakistan's pace battery, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi, delivered a masterclass. They restricted Ireland to a paltry 106 for nine, with Afridi (3/22) striking twice in the first over and Amir (2/11) and Rauf (1/17) capitalizing on the momentum.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim (3/8) proved equally lethal, mopping up Ireland's lower order. Gareth Delany offered brief resistance, scoring a brisk 31, but the rest of the lineup crumbled. Pakistan's bowlers showcased exceptional seam and swing, reducing Ireland to a dismal 32 for six in the powerplay.

The standout partnership for Ireland wasn't enough to mount a comeback, as Pakistan's bowlers maintained their pressure throughout, culminating in a convincing victory.

