Pakistan's Pace Attack Dismantles Ireland in High-Octane T20 Clash
In a dominant display, Pakistan's pace trio spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi crushed Ireland, restricting them to 106 for nine in a T20 World Cup game. Afridi struck early with Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf chipping in. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim picked three late wickets to seal the deal.
- Country:
- United States
In a gripping T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday, Pakistan's pace battery, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi, delivered a masterclass. They restricted Ireland to a paltry 106 for nine, with Afridi (3/22) striking twice in the first over and Amir (2/11) and Rauf (1/17) capitalizing on the momentum.
Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim (3/8) proved equally lethal, mopping up Ireland's lower order. Gareth Delany offered brief resistance, scoring a brisk 31, but the rest of the lineup crumbled. Pakistan's bowlers showcased exceptional seam and swing, reducing Ireland to a dismal 32 for six in the powerplay.
The standout partnership for Ireland wasn't enough to mount a comeback, as Pakistan's bowlers maintained their pressure throughout, culminating in a convincing victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts: Rusty Theron Accuses Haris Rauf Of Ball Tampering
USA's Rusty Theron Accuses Pakistan's Haris Rauf of Ball Tampering During T20 World Cup
All-rounder Imad Wasim thinks Pakistan 'moved back a little' in T20 cricket
We played well as a team: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on 7-wicket win over Canada