Left Menu

Katie Boulter downs Karolina Pliskova to clinch Nottingham Open title

Boulter broke Pliskova's serve three times, securing victory in 1 hour and 53 minutes.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 06:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 06:53 IST
Katie Boulter downs Karolina Pliskova to clinch Nottingham Open title
Katie Boulter (Photo: WTA/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

World No. 31 Katie Boulter successfully defended her Nottingham Open title, defeating former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova on Sunday. Boulter defeated Pliskova in the final, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Nottingham is Boulter's third career title and second this season. She had already won her opening match of the year on San Diego's hard courts.

Boulter won her maiden WTA Tour championship last year in Nottingham, thanks to an amazing performance. The triumph propelled the Leicester native back into the Top 100 and fueled her gradual march up the rankings, where she now sits comfortably as Britain's top-ranked woman. The 27-year-old was put to work on Sunday, as she came back from two sets down to remain undefeated for the week. The day began with the continuation of her interrupted semifinal match against 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

On Saturday evening, the two played a gruelling 80-minute first set, which Raducanu won 7-6(13) before the match was halted due to light. When play resumed on Sunday afternoon, Boulter pulled off a physical comeback to win the Battle of the Brits, 6-7(13), 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted 3 hours and 13 minutes and brought Boulter's record against Raducanu to 2-0. The victory set up a Championship match versus Pliskova, who defeated Diane Parry 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 earlier in the day to reach her second final of the season.

Boulter and Pliskova had split their first four matches, with each going to a third set. Sunday's encounter was no different. Boulter broke early in the opening set but was unable to hold her position, as Pliskova roared back to win in 39 minutes. But the physical intensity of the previous 48 hours appeared to take its toll on the big-hitting Czech, who defeated top seed Ons Jabeur in three sets on Saturday. Her stinging serve and baseline strokes began to lose velocity, allowing Boulter to force a third set. Boulter broke Pliskova's serve three times, securing victory in 1 hour and 53 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024