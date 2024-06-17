Week in Asian Football: Thrills, Spills, and Titles!

Talking points from the week in Asian football:

MACHIDA BEAT YOKOHAMA TO MOVE TWO POINTS CLEAR IN JAPAN Machida Zelvia opened up a two-point lead over Kashima Antlers in the J.League with a 3-1 win over Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday, Gen Shoji, Shota Fujio and Hokuto Shimoda scoring in the win over Harry Kewell's side.

Kashima were held 1-1 by Albirex Niigata on Sunday, while Gamba Osaka moved up to third with a 2-1 win over Kashiwa Reysol. SHENHUA'S LEAD IN CHINA CUT TO ONE POINT

Shanghai Shenhua saw their lead in the Chinese Super League trimmed to a point after they were held 1-1 by Chengdu Rongcheng on Sunday. Jiang Shenglong's own goal gave Chengdu a fourth-minute lead before Cephas Malele equalised 12 minutes later to keep Shenhua on top ahead of neighbours and defending champions Shanghai Port, who beat Tianjin Tiger 3-0 on Friday.

GANGWON FC CLOSE IN AFTER ULSAN THROW AWAY TWO-GOAL LEAD Gangwon FC moved to within a point of K League leaders Ulsan Hyundai after second-half goals from Yago Cariello and Yang Min-hyeok sealed a 3-1 win over Suwon FC.

Defending champions Ulsan threw away a two-goal lead against FC Seoul to draw 2-2. Seoul's Stanislav Iljutcenko scored twice in the second half to earn his side a point. CHINA's WORLD CUP HOPES STILL ALIVE DESPITE SOUTH KOREA LOSS

China squeezed into the third round of Asia's preliminaries for the 2026 World Cup by the narrowest of margins despite losing 1-0 to South Korea in Seoul. Indonesia, North Korea, Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan also confirmed their progress to the next round, with the Chinese qualifying as runners-up in Group C behind the South Koreans after Thailand could only register a 3-1 victory over Singapore.

POPOVIC LEAVES MELBOURNE VICTORY AFTER FIFTH FINAL DEFEAT Head coach Tony Popovic left Melbourne Victory after three years during which he rescued the four-times A-League champions from the doldrums and steered them back into title contention, the club said on Wednesday.

