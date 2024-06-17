Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe to Skip Paris Olympics Amid Club's Decision

Kylian Mbappe confirmed he won't play for France's Olympic team at the Paris Games due to Real Madrid's decision against it. Although keen on participating, the 25-year-old acknowledged the club’s stance and will support the team from afar. The Olympic tournament begins on July 24 and ends on August 9.

Kylian Mbappe to Skip Paris Olympics Amid Club's Decision
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe confirmed on Sunday he will not play for France's Olympic team at the Paris Games as his new club Real Madrid are against the idea. The 25-year-old said in March that he was keen on playing at his home Games but since the Olympic soccer tournament is not on FIFA's calendar clubs are not obliged to release their players.

Mbappe was not included in a 25-man preliminary squad for the Olympics earlier this month, though head coach Thierry Henry left the door open. "My club's position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I (knew) I won't be taking part in the Games," Mbappe told reporters ahead of Monday's Group D match against Austria at Euro 2024.

"That's just the way it is, and I understand that too. I'm joining a new team in September, so it's not the best way to start an adventure. "I'm going to wish this French team all the best. I'm going to watch every game. I hope they'll win the gold medal."

The men's Olympic football competition begins on July 24, 10 days after the European Championships final, and ends on Aug. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

