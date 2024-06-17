West Indies vs Afghanistan: Clash of Potential in T20 World Cup

In a highly anticipated encounter, hosts West Indies are set to take on a much-improved Afghanistan in their final group stage game of the T20 World Cup. With both teams having already qualified for the Super Eights, the focus now shifts to gaining essential momentum for the next stage.

West Indies started their campaign with a scrappy win over Papua New Guinea but have steadily found their rhythm, brushing aside Uganda and New Zealand. The team's skipper Rovman Powell emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency and good performances as they head into the Super Eights.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, has had a flawless run so far. Key players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi have been standout performers, leading the charts in runs and wickets. The tactical battle between Afghanistan's batsmen and West Indies' spinners will be one to watch in this crucial match.

