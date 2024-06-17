Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Heartbreaking U.S. Open Loss and Upcoming PGA Comeback

Rory McIlroy, still reeling from a close defeat at the U.S. Open where he lost to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke, is set to participate in this week's PGA Tour event in Cromwell, Connecticut. McIlroy missed critical putts in his final holes, leading to his most agonizing loss and fourth runner-up finish in a major.

17-06-2024
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, fresh off a devastating U.S. Open loss, was listed in the initial field released on Monday for this week's PGA Tour event in Cromwell, Connecticut. The Northern Irishman was in position to end a decade-long hunt for his fifth major on Sunday but threw it away with three bogeys in his final four holes, including two where he missed putts inside of four feet, and lost to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

The moment DeChambeau's winning putt dropped in the cup, a shell-shocked McIlroy stormed directly to his courtesy car and left the site of the most agonising loss of his career and fourth runner-up finish in a major. He is scheduled to hold a pre-tournament news conference on Wednesday following his pro-am at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

The Travelers Championship is the eighth and final signature event of the PGA Tour season and does not have a cut, meaning the full 72-player field will compete all four rounds.

