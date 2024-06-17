Left Menu

AIFF terminates services of head coach Igor Stimac

Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward

17-06-2024
Senior officials of the All India Football Federation held a virtual meeting on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by AIFF vice-president NA Haris and the others in attendance were Menla Ethenpa (Member, Executive Committee and Chairperson, Finance Committee), Anilkumar Prabhakaran (Member, Executive Committee and Chairperson, Competitions Committee), IM Vijayan, (Chairman of the AIFF Technical Committee), Climax Lawrence (Member of the AIFF Technical Committee) and M. Satyanarayan (Acting Secretary General).

Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward. The meeting instructed the Acting Secretary General Satyanarayan to notify the current Head Coach Igor Stimac of its decision to terminate his engagement.

Pursuant to the above, a notice of termination has been issued to Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect. The AIFF thanks Mr Stimac for his service to the National Team and wishes him well in his future endeavours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

