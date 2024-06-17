New Zealand Crushes Papua New Guinea in Dominant T20 World Cup Display

In a captivating Group C showdown at the T20 World Cup, New Zealand showcased their bowling mastery to overpower Papua New Guinea. The latter's team was dismissed for a meager 78 runs in 19.4 overs.

Lockei Ferguson emerged as the standout performer, claiming three crucial wickets without conceding a single run. Veteran bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult also played pivotal roles, each taking two wickets.

This match highlighted New Zealand's potent bowling lineup, setting a high bar for the tournament and positioning themselves as formidable contenders for the T20 World Cup title.

