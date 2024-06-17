Left Menu

New Zealand Crushes Papua New Guinea in Dominant T20 World Cup Display

In a Group C match of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand dominated Papua New Guinea, bowling them out for just 78 runs. Standout bowlers included Lockei Ferguson with 3 wickets and Tim Southee and Trent Boult with 2 each.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:57 IST
New Zealand Crushes Papua New Guinea in Dominant T20 World Cup Display
AI Generated Representative Image

In a captivating Group C showdown at the T20 World Cup, New Zealand showcased their bowling mastery to overpower Papua New Guinea. The latter's team was dismissed for a meager 78 runs in 19.4 overs.

Lockei Ferguson emerged as the standout performer, claiming three crucial wickets without conceding a single run. Veteran bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult also played pivotal roles, each taking two wickets.

This match highlighted New Zealand's potent bowling lineup, setting a high bar for the tournament and positioning themselves as formidable contenders for the T20 World Cup title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024