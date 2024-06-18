Left Menu

Ons Jabeur Withdraws from Paris Olympics Due to Clay Court Concerns

Tunisia's world number 10, Ons Jabeur, announced her withdrawal from the Paris Olympics, citing concerns over the adaptation to the clay surface. The decision follows advice from her medical team to avoid risking her knee and jeopardizing the rest of her season. Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, prioritizes her health and upcoming tournaments.

Tunisia's world number 10 Ons Jabeur said on Monday she will not compete at the Paris Olympics, citing concerns over how her body would adapt to the clay surface being used for the tournament. Jabeur wrapped up her clay court season earlier this month with a run to the quarter-finals at the French Open, where the Olympic tournament will take place starting next month.

The 29-year-old is currently playing in the grass court season and will then compete on hard courts at the U.S. Open some two weeks after the Games finish. "After consulting with my medical team regarding attending the Olympics in Paris we have decided that the quick change of surface and the body's adaptation required would put my knee at risk and jeopardise the rest of my season," the three-times Grand Slam finalist wrote on social media.

Jabeur previously competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021. "I have always loved representing my country in any competition," she wrote. "However, I must listen to my body."

