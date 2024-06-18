Left Menu

Katie Grimes Triumphs Over Emma Weyant in Thrilling 400m Medley Finale

Katie Grimes outperformed Emma Weyant to win the 400m individual medley at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. Grimes led from the start and managed to fend off Weyant and Lilla Bognar, finishing with a time of 4:35.00. Her victory took place in Lucas Oil Stadium, transformed for the event.

Updated: 18-06-2024 06:08 IST
Katie Grimes outdueled Emma Weyant on Monday to win a thrilling 400m individual medley in the first of five finals being contested on the third night of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.

Grimes got off to a hot start before reigning Olympic silver medalist Weyant made her move as the thousands of swimming fans on hand at Lucas Oil Stadium roared. The 18-year-old Grimes managed to fend off Weyant and Lilla Bognar to touch the wall first with a time of 4:35.00 in the gruelling event.

"I knew that my backstroke was fine and when I turned at the wall for the breaststroke I just said don't look back, don't look to the side," she said poolside. "I knew that as long as I touched the wall at the same time as Emma I would be able to stick in there with her so I was just trying to finish."

Grimes, who was the youngest member of the U.S. team at the Tokyo Games, has already qualified for the Paris Games in open water and now will also have a place in the pool. The trials are being held for the first time inside of an NFL stadium and has been transformed into the world's largest natatorium for the nine days of competition.

Lucas Oil Stadium is home to the Indianapolis Colts and has set the record for largest audience to witness a swim meet.

