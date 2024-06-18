Top Tennis Stars Sabalenka and Jabeur Withdraw from Paris Olympics

In a surprising turn, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur have withdrawn from the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Both top-10 players highlighted the physical challenges and demanding schedule that involve transitioning from grass at Wimbledon to clay at Roland Garros and then to the hard courts in North America.

World No. 3 Sabalenka of Belarus emphasized the need to prioritize her health, saying, "It's too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health." Similarly, World No. 10 Jabeur from Tunisia expressed her concerns over the risks to her knee, stating, "I must listen to my body and follow my medical team's advice."

Both players remain dedicated to their respective careers, looking forward to preparing thoroughly for the hard-court season.

