Top Tennis Stars Sabalenka and Jabeur Withdraw from Paris Olympics

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur have both decided to skip the Paris Olympics. They cited the difficulty of transitioning between different court surfaces and prioritizing their health and scheduling needs as primary reasons.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 10:38 IST
In a surprising turn, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur have withdrawn from the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Both top-10 players highlighted the physical challenges and demanding schedule that involve transitioning from grass at Wimbledon to clay at Roland Garros and then to the hard courts in North America.

World No. 3 Sabalenka of Belarus emphasized the need to prioritize her health, saying, "It's too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health." Similarly, World No. 10 Jabeur from Tunisia expressed her concerns over the risks to her knee, stating, "I must listen to my body and follow my medical team's advice."

Both players remain dedicated to their respective careers, looking forward to preparing thoroughly for the hard-court season.

