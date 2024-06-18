Stephen Fleming Advocates for Kuldeep Yadav's Inclusion in India's T20 World Cup Squad

In a bold suggestion ahead of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand cricket icon Stephen Fleming has highlighted the potential game-changing inclusion of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India's squad. According to Fleming, the Caribbean pitches are expected to offer more turn as the tournament progresses, and Yadav's unique skill set could bring the additional wicket-taking flair India needs.

Discussing India's current lineup of three pacers—Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh—and two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, Fleming emphasized the importance of flexibility according to pitch conditions. "Kuldeep might be the X-factor India needs as the pitches evolve in the later stages of the tournament," Fleming noted during an exclusive talk on the 'ESPNCricinfo Timeout show'.

India has shown versatility in its strategy, having qualified for the Super 8 as Group A toppers. They are set to face Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday. The inclusion of Yadav could provide a significant tactical edge, complementing the already formidable bowling attack. Fleming's strategic vision underscores the depth and adaptability that might be crucial for India's success in the T20 World Cup.

