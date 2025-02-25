Kaneria Criticizes Azam, Rizwan: Calls for Overhaul in Pakistan Cricket Strategy

Former Pakistan cricket player Danish Kaneria has launched a scathing critique of premier batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, criticizing their lackluster performances in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. Kaneria pointed out Azam's tendency to score primarily against smaller teams and questioned his intent when facing formidable opponents.

The tournament has been dreadful for both batsmen, with Pakistan's early exit further exacerbating the situation. Azam accumulated 87 runs across two games, including a sluggish 64 against New Zealand, while Rizwan's conservative 46 runs against India further highlighted issues in their approach.

Kaneria noted the Pakistan team's struggles began as soon as the Champions Trophy squad was announced, predicting an early exit from the competition. He also criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board for allegedly appointing leadership figures based on compliance rather than skill, lamenting that young talents like Saud Shakeel might be overburdened with captaincy.

