Kaneria Criticizes Azam, Rizwan: Calls for Overhaul in Pakistan Cricket Strategy

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria criticized key batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for their subpar displays in the ICC Champions Trophy, citing a failure against major teams. He emphasized the need for leadership consistency in the national cricket team and questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board's strategic decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:02 IST
Babar Azam. (Photo- @TheRealPCB X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Pakistan cricket player Danish Kaneria has launched a scathing critique of premier batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, criticizing their lackluster performances in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. Kaneria pointed out Azam's tendency to score primarily against smaller teams and questioned his intent when facing formidable opponents.

The tournament has been dreadful for both batsmen, with Pakistan's early exit further exacerbating the situation. Azam accumulated 87 runs across two games, including a sluggish 64 against New Zealand, while Rizwan's conservative 46 runs against India further highlighted issues in their approach.

Kaneria noted the Pakistan team's struggles began as soon as the Champions Trophy squad was announced, predicting an early exit from the competition. He also criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board for allegedly appointing leadership figures based on compliance rather than skill, lamenting that young talents like Saud Shakeel might be overburdened with captaincy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

