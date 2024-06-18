Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav would come in to provide extra bit of wicket-taking flair: Stephen Fleming

Former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming said that Kuldeep Yadav might come to the India squad in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 to 'provide the extra bit of wicket-taking flair'.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:36 IST
Kuldeep Yadav would come in to provide extra bit of wicket-taking flair: Stephen Fleming
India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming said that Kuldeep Yadav might come to the India squad in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 to 'provide the extra bit of wicket-taking flair'. Kuldeep made his T20I debut in 2017 and after that he appeared in 35 20-over matches where he picked up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 6.75.

Speaking exclusively to 'ESPNCricinfo Timeout show', Fleming spoke on Team India's combination in the West Indies during the T20 World Cup 2024 and said Kuldeep will help the Men in Blue by picking up extra wickets if the pitch in West Indies provides a turn. "They've still got that opportunity now to do both which is good and horses for courses, you can't be so set in one way of playing that you miss the opportunities to take advantage of conditions as you say but yeah, I would think maybe Kuldeep would come in to provide that extra bit of wicket-taking flair if the wickets do provide the turn as they get a little bit more used and you get closer to the end of the tournament," Fleming was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

India will be aiming to do well against Afghanistan (June 20), Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (24) and register big wins in order to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa. The Men in Blue have displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024