AIFF conducts workshop on PoSH in Football House

The All India Football Association on Tuesday conducted a workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) at the Football House in Delhi. The workshop was attended by Executive Committee members of the AIFF, the representatives of the Member/State Associations, and staff at the Football House.

The session was conducted by Preeti Pahwa from eMinds Legal, Gurugram. During the session, Pahwa covered all the important provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 along with the new AIFF Policy on Prohibition, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (AIFF PoSH Policy). Later, the AIFF Acting Secretary General, M Satyanarayan, thanked Pahwa and all participants for the successful conduct of the session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)