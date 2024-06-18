Left Menu

Jake Paul Faces Off Against Bare Knuckle Champion Mike Perry in Tampa

Jake Paul will fight unbeaten bare knuckle champion boxer Mike Perry next month in Tampa. Originally scheduled to fight Mike Tyson, Paul will now face Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on July 20. This will prepare Paul for his rescheduled fight against Tyson in November.

Jake Paul will take on unbeaten bare knuckle champion boxer "Platinum" Mike Perry next month in Tampa, Florida, promoter MVP said on Tuesday, with his fight against Mike Tyson on hold. YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) was signed to a much-hyped fight against "Iron Mike" Tyson at Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium on July 20 but it was postponed until Nov. 20 after the former heavyweight champion, 57, had an ulcer flare up.

Instead Paul will face Perry (5-0, 3 KOs), the 32-year-old former MMA fighter, in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on the same date at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. "When Paul v Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20," said Paul, 27, in a statement. "Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there's no better opponent for me than Mike Perry.

"He's a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson." Once one of the most feared heavyweights in history, Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) has not fought professionally since 2005.

