Neeraj Chopra Triumphs Through Adductor Pain to Win Gold
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, despite battling a nagging adductor injury, clinched a gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 85.97m. Chopra plans to consult various medical professionals post-Paris Olympics to address this recurring issue. He continues training in Europe towards the Paris Olympics.
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has provided insights into his ongoing battle with an adductor injury, which has cast a shadow over his season. Chopra disclosed his plans to seek multiple medical opinions following the Paris Olympics to effectively tackle this persistent issue.
Making a dramatic return after a month-long hiatus, Chopra secured his first gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games with a commendable throw of 85.97 meters on his third attempt. The 26-year-old history-making athlete had previously withdrawn from the Ostrava Golden Spike as a precaution after experiencing discomfort in his adductor.
''The weather was favorable today, albeit slightly chilly with some wind. I'm relieved that my adductor held up, allowing me to complete all six throws,'' Chopra shared post-victory. Chopra is set for further competitions, including the Paris Diamond League on July 7, as he trains across Europe with his coach and physiotherapist to prepare for the Paris Olympics.
