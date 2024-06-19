Left Menu

High-Stakes Clash: England vs. Denmark at European Championship

England faces Denmark in a critical Group C match at the European Championship. After a narrow win over Serbia, England leads the group. Denmark, having drawn with Slovenia, needs a win more urgently. The teams last met at Euro 2020, with England triumphing in extra time.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:43 IST
England faces Denmark in a high-stakes Group C clash at the European Championship on Thursday. The leader of Group C, England, is coming off a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Serbia, while Denmark is looking to bounce back after a 1-1 draw with Slovenia. Kickoff is at 6 pm local time at Frankfurt's Waldstadion.

The teams share a storied rivalry, having last met in the Euro 2020 semifinal, where England edged out Denmark 2-1 in extra time. Denmark's coach, Kasper Hjulmand, hasn't forgotten the controversial penalty awarded to England, which Harry Kane converted after a rebound.

Familiar faces will meet on both sides, with teammates from Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Brentford. England coach Gareth Southgate ponders whether to retain Trent Alexander-Arnold in central midfield and deal with the absence of preferred left-back Luke Shaw. Denmark, meanwhile, reports no injury concerns. The match outcomes will significantly impact their respective paths in the tournament.

