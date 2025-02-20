Harry Kane's Fitness: A Pivotal Factor for Bayern's Bundesliga Clash

Harry Kane's fitness is under intense scrutiny as Bayern Munich gears up for a crucial Bundesliga encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt. The England captain exited a recent Champions League match at halftime due to a calf injury and consequent hematoma, sidelining him from training.

As Bayern braces for a high-stakes match on Sunday, Eintracht Frankfurt appears more rested, following a less demanding fixture schedule. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's new coach Niko Kovac is under pressure for a first Bundesliga victory as Dortmund hosts Union Berlin.

With Kane's availability in doubt, players like Jamal Musiala may need to step up for Bayern. Across the league, injury updates and potential transfers keep teams adapting, including Leverkusen's interest in defender Nordi Mukiele.

