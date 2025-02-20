Harry Kane's Fitness: A Pivotal Factor for Bayern's Bundesliga Clash
Harry Kane's fitness is a major concern for Bayern Munich as they prepare for an important Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt, following his injury in the Champions League. Meanwhile, other Bundesliga teams face their own challenges in upcoming fixtures.
Harry Kane's fitness is under intense scrutiny as Bayern Munich gears up for a crucial Bundesliga encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt. The England captain exited a recent Champions League match at halftime due to a calf injury and consequent hematoma, sidelining him from training.
As Bayern braces for a high-stakes match on Sunday, Eintracht Frankfurt appears more rested, following a less demanding fixture schedule. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's new coach Niko Kovac is under pressure for a first Bundesliga victory as Dortmund hosts Union Berlin.
With Kane's availability in doubt, players like Jamal Musiala may need to step up for Bayern. Across the league, injury updates and potential transfers keep teams adapting, including Leverkusen's interest in defender Nordi Mukiele.
