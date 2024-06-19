Left Menu

France Awaits Mbappé's Return After Nose Injury at Euro 2024

France's soccer team waits for an update on Kylian Mbappé's availability after he broke his nose in a match against Austria. Teammates report positive signs, but further tests are needed. France secured a 1-0 victory and looks forward to its next game against the Netherlands.

PTI | Paderborn | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:35 IST
France Awaits Mbappé's Return After Nose Injury at Euro 2024
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Germany

The soccer world anxiously awaits news on Kylian Mbappé's recovery after the French superstar broke his nose during the European Championship. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender William Saliba have provided optimistic updates.

Mbappé sustained the injury in France's 1-0 win over Austria, with blood visibly soaking parts of his jersey. He will need to wear a face mask if he returns soon. 'I saw him this morning, he was a bit better,' said Saliba. Mbappé is slated for further testing.

France's next match is against the Netherlands, and there's hope Mbappé will play. Given their win against Austria, France is likely to advance to the knockout stage. Rabiot underscores Mbappé's importance but expresses confidence in the team's depth to manage his absence if necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024