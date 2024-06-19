France Awaits Mbappé's Return After Nose Injury at Euro 2024

The soccer world anxiously awaits news on Kylian Mbappé's recovery after the French superstar broke his nose during the European Championship. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender William Saliba have provided optimistic updates.

Mbappé sustained the injury in France's 1-0 win over Austria, with blood visibly soaking parts of his jersey. He will need to wear a face mask if he returns soon. 'I saw him this morning, he was a bit better,' said Saliba. Mbappé is slated for further testing.

France's next match is against the Netherlands, and there's hope Mbappé will play. Given their win against Austria, France is likely to advance to the knockout stage. Rabiot underscores Mbappé's importance but expresses confidence in the team's depth to manage his absence if necessary.

