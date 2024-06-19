Aditya Birla Capital Backs Team India for Paris Olympics 2024

In a major boost for Indian athletics, Aditya Birla Capital Limited has entered into a partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the official sponsor of Team India for the Paris Olympics 2024.

As part of this significant development, Aditya Birla Capital is set to roll out a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring some of India's leading athletes. This campaign aims to highlight tales of exceptional athletic prowess, overcoming hardships, and the journey to moments of national pride, utilizing a range of platforms including digital, OTT, print, outdoor, and social media.

Expressing gratitude, IOA president PT Usha stated, "We extend our sincere gratitude to Aditya Birla Capital for their support and belief in the potential of Indian athletes and in the shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and cultivating role models for India. The growing support from brands and corporate India who understand the pivotal role sports play in our nation's development is truly heartening and encouraging at the same time."

