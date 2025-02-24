Left Menu

IOA vs. BFI: Clash Over Boxing Federation Administration

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed an ad hoc committee to manage boxing affairs in India, citing the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) failure to conduct timely elections. The BFI has condemned the move as illegal and plans to challenge it in court.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) set up a five-member ad hoc committee on Monday to oversee boxing affairs in the country. This decision was made due to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) failing to hold its elections on schedule.

In response, the BFI described the IOA's action as illegal, announcing plans to file a petition with the Delhi High Court to overturn the order. The BFI insisted its election process, which began on February 2, 2025, was already in motion.

IOA President PT Usha explained the urgency, citing complaints about Indian boxers missing international events. The new committee aims to stabilize administration, conduct BFI elections promptly, and ensure boxers' participation in upcoming competitions.

