India's Nail-Biting Victory: Mandhana and Harmanpreet Shine in ODI Battle Against South Africa

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's centuries led India to a thrilling 4-run victory over South Africa in the second ODI, securing an unassailable lead in the series. Despite strong performances from Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, South Africa fell short in a high-stakes battle.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:02 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In a riveting second ODI, centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur powered India to a narrow 4-run win against South Africa, clinching an unassailable 2-0 series lead. The match saw extraordinary centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, but India's bowlers held their nerve to seal the game.

With an imposing 325 for three, Mandhana's 136 and Harmanpreet's undefeated 103 anchored India's innings. However, South Africa's Kapp (114) and Wolvaardt (135 not out) waged a fierce counter-attack, adding 184 runs for the fourth wicket. South Africa managed 321 for six, just short of India's total.

The Chinnaswamy pitch was more batting-friendly, but Indian bowlers Arundhati Reddy and Pooja Vastrakar executed disciplined performances to restrict the visitors. Despite Kapp and Wolvaardt's resilient partnership, Vastrakar's last-over defense ensured India emerged victorious, with Mandhana also claiming her maiden international wicket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

