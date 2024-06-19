Arundhati Reddy’s Bowling Heroics Help India Clinch Series Against South Africa

Debutant pacer Arundhati Reddy disclosed that the tactical plan in the final over, executed by Pooja Vastrakar, relied on slower deliveries, sealing India's thrilling four-run victory against South Africa in the second ODI on Wednesday.

Vastrakar's decisive wicket of Nadine de Klerk and her defense of 11 runs in the last over proved crucial as India restricted South Africa to 321 for six after posting 325 for three, securing a series-winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Arundhati, who delivered a tight 19th over conceding only 12 runs, commended Vastrakar's adherence to the strategy in the post-match conference.

Reflecting on her own performance, Arundhati said she was mentally ready, a skill honed through experience with the Delhi Capitals in the WPL. She emphasized the importance of focusing on the present rather than dwelling on past mistakes, a principle that contributed to their victory. Despite challenges, including a formidable partnership from South African centurions Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, India's resilience shone through.

South African batter Marizanne Kapp, who scored a brilliant century, expressed confidence in South Africa's ability to chase the target despite early setbacks. She emphasized their strategy to build partnerships and push the chase deep into the innings, knowing the quality of the wicket and the scoring potential in the final overs.

