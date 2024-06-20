T20 WC: Morne Morkel believes 'wickets might play differently' in West Indies during Super 8

Former South Africa cricketer Morne Morkel said that wickets might play differently in West Indies during the Super 8 matches of the T20 World Cup 2024. Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Morkel said that matches in the West Indies won't be high-scoring. He added that the pitch might turn a little bit in the Caribbean country.

The former fast bowler further added that it will be an even contest between bat and ball in the West Indies during the Super Eights of the ongoing marquee event. "I personally don't think so, as there is always going to be something in the wicket. Wickets might play differently in terms of seam and might turn a little bit more, but I think the score is going to be around 160-170. It is going to be up to the bowling attacks to sum up those conditions and really execute well. Speaking from a South African point of view, they have a lot of variations and options they can turn to, as Shamsi also bowled well in the last game. But I think it is going to be an even contest between bat and ball in the West Indies," Morkel was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

In the upcoming Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024, England will take on West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's Team India will face off against Afghanistan on Thursday at Kensington Oval. India will be aiming to do well against Afghanistan (June 20), Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (24) and register big wins to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

The Men in Blue displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)