Phil Salt Shines As England Crush West Indies in T20 World Cup Super Eights

Phil Salt's unbeaten 87 guided England to a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign opener. England successfully chased West Indies' competitive total of 180, with Jonny Bairstow and an efficient bowling attack playing key supporting roles.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:32 IST
Phil Salt

Phil Salt's stellar performance led England to a dominant eight-wicket win over co-hosts West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super Eights opener.

Salt hit an unbeaten 87, allowing England to chase down West Indies' total of 180 with ease. Jonny Bairstow's support and the bowlers' tight spells played crucial roles in the victory.

England finished at 181 for two in just 17.3 overs. Their superior net run-rate now places them ahead of South Africa in Group 2, while West Indies face crucial upcoming matches against the USA and South Africa.

