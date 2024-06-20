Phil Salt Shines As England Crush West Indies in T20 World Cup Super Eights

Phil Salt's stellar performance led England to a dominant eight-wicket win over co-hosts West Indies in their T20 World Cup Super Eights opener.

Salt hit an unbeaten 87, allowing England to chase down West Indies' total of 180 with ease. Jonny Bairstow's support and the bowlers' tight spells played crucial roles in the victory.

England finished at 181 for two in just 17.3 overs. Their superior net run-rate now places them ahead of South Africa in Group 2, while West Indies face crucial upcoming matches against the USA and South Africa.

