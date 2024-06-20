Left Menu

Erriyon Knighton Cleared to Compete After Meat Contamination Controversy

Erriyon Knighton, a 200-meter specialist, was cleared to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials after an arbitration panel determined his positive test for a banned substance resulted from contaminated meat. Knighton, a record holder in the under-18 and under-20 categories, tested positive for trenbolone in March.

In a recent decision, sprinter Erriyon Knighton was cleared to compete at the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials after it was determined that his positive test for a banned substance resulted from contaminated meat.

The 20-year-old Florida native, who holds the under-18 and under-20 records in the 200 meters, had tested positive for trenbolone during an out-of-competition test in March. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency revealed the details of the case on Wednesday.

While the arbitration panel has cleared Knighton to participate in the 200 meters starting June 27, the decision remains subject to appeal by the Athletics Integrity Unit or the World Anti-Doping Agency.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart stated, "We did what the rules require us to do in all positive cases. We can take comfort that justice was served and transparency as required by the rules was achieved." An investigation confirmed the contamination source was oxtail meat from a Florida bakery.

Knighton, who became the youngest male U.S. Olympic team member since Jim Ryun in 1964, finished fourth in the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics and second behind Noah Lyles in the previous year's world championships.

