Phil Salt's Heroics Propel England to Crucial Win Over West Indies

England opener Phil Salt's heroic knock of an unbeaten 87 steered his team to a commanding eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in a Super Eight T20 World Cup clash.

Salt's innings came at a crucial juncture, following England's chaotic group stage run. His 47-ball blitzkrieg provided the defending champions with the much-needed confidence and momentum.

Exceptional bowling from Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid restricted the hosts to 180/4, ensuring England's win and renewing hopes for the tournament.

