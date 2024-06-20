Left Menu

Phil Salt's Heroics Propel England to Crucial Win Over West Indies

England opener Phil Salt's unbeaten 87 off 47 balls helped secure a critical eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in their Super Eight clash. Salt's performance, along with strong bowling efforts from Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid, has boosted England's confidence and momentum in the T20 World Cup.

Phil Salt

England opener Phil Salt's heroic knock of an unbeaten 87 steered his team to a commanding eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in a Super Eight T20 World Cup clash.

Salt's innings came at a crucial juncture, following England's chaotic group stage run. His 47-ball blitzkrieg provided the defending champions with the much-needed confidence and momentum.

Exceptional bowling from Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid restricted the hosts to 180/4, ensuring England's win and renewing hopes for the tournament.

