Chennaiyin FC signs Brazilian midfielder Lukas Brambilla for one-year deal

Chennaiyin FC has announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Lukas Brambilla to their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season for a one-year deal. Lukas Brambilla has joined the Marina Machans (another name for Chennaiyin FC) from Cyprus's top-tier club Othellos Athienou.

"Chennaiyin FC is pleased to announce the addition of midfielder Lukas Brambilla to their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Brazilian brings a wealth of experience and skills to the club, having played in various leagues around the world," the football club said in a press release on Thursday, Joining Chennaiyin on a one-year deal, the midfielder's arrival marks the club's ninth signing for the 2024-25 season and their fourth foreign acquisition, following Elsinho Dias, Chima Chukwu, and Wilmar Jordan Gil.

Reflecting on his new journey with Chennaiyin FC, the 29-year-old expressed his excitement about joining the club, saying, "I am very happy and honored to join this great club. The expectations are huge and I can't wait to wear this shirt, and do my best on the field". Head coach Owen Coyle expressed his excitement saying that Brambilla is an exciting player and will benefit the team from his creative skills.

"Lukas Brambilla is such an exciting player and he adds to the exciting players that we were saying. The young Indian players, in particular, will benefit from his creative skills. Again, can take men on, he scores goals, creates goals, plays set-play delivery, and is excited coming aboard. Obviously, another Brazilian. What a terrific joy at the club with the Brazilians that we have had. It's similar to my time working with Rafa and Brambilla falls into that mould. Just a wonderfully entertaining player, well-skilled and the Brazilian comes with a desire to do well for the football club. So we are excited," Coyle was quoted as saying by the release. He added, "The fellas had to beat off a lot of competition for his signature. He was chased all over Europe because of his outstanding season last year in Cyprus and again playing a very good league. So we look forward to working with Lukas and hoping we can help him to shine and blossom and continue to improve as a player."

Lukas Brambilla has excelled in various countries, playing for clubs all over the world. He has played a total of 134 matches in his senior club career and notched up 22 goals and 24 assists with his sublime skills. Lukas Brambilla joining Chennaiyin FC represents a major advancement for the club as they prepare for the upcoming season, the release added. (ANI)

