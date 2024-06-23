Sha'Carri Richardson Sprints to U.S. Olympic Trials Final
Sha'Carri Richardson advanced to the women's 100 meters final at the U.S. Olympic trials, winning her semi-final heat in 10.86 seconds. She overcame a slow start to take control midway through the race, finishing ahead of Tamari Davis and Anavia Battle. She aims to compete in the 200 meters as well.
Sha'Carri Richardson advanced to the women's 100 metres final at the U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday, taking one more step toward the Paris Games as she won her semi-final heat in 10.86 seconds in Eugene, Oregon. Richardson did not get the start she hoped for but took control after the halfway point and accelerated through the final metres to finish 0.13 ahead of Tamari Davis, while Anavia Battle finished third in 11.09.
The world champion will compete in the final later on Saturday, three years after a positive test for cannabis brought her Tokyo Olympic dream crashing down. She is also entered to compete in the 200 metres, with the opening heats for the longer sprint set for Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Redemption Sprint: Chijindu Ujah's Comeback at the European Athletics Championships
Louie Hinchliffe Sprints to NCAA Glory with Record-Breaking 100m Time
Indian Olympians Receive Extensive Support for Paris Games
Sprinter Trayvon Bromell Misses Olympic Trials Due to Injury
Katie Ledecky Shines at U.S. Olympic Trials, Secures Spot in 200m Freestyle for Paris Games